Voters leaning toward not expanding sports betting on New Jersey teams

Early voting results Tuesday leaned toward not amending the state constitution to expand sports betting to allow wagers involving New Jersey colleges or on events taking place in the state.

As of 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, with 38% of the vote in, 483,146 people had voted no (57%) to the question with 370,817 (43%) having voted yes. That was with 2,381 of 6,348 precincts reporting.

Betting on college sports or athletic events that take place in New Jersey is currently prohibited in the state. It's also prohibited to bet on an event in which a New Jersey college is a participant. If passed, the amendment would allow betting on those teams, but through a casino or racetrack.

In the second election question, voters were leaning toward allowing organizations that are permitted to hold raffles to keep the money to support themselves.

As of 10:07 p.m. Tuesday. with 37% of the vote in, 527,591 people had voted yes (64%) to the question with 297,277 (36%) having voted no. That was with 2,325 of 6,348 precincts reporting.

Currently, only veterans and senior citizen groups may use the net proceeds from those games to support their groups. Other groups that are permitted to conduct raffles may use the proceeds from those games only for certain purposes.