Voters leaning toward not expanding sports betting on New Jersey teams

Early voting results Tuesday leaned toward not amending the state constitution to expand sports betting to allow wagers involving New Jersey colleges or on events taking place in the state.
As of 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, with 38% of the vote in, 483,146 people had voted no (57%) to the question with 370,817 (43%) having voted yes. That was with 2,381 of 6,348 precincts reporting.
Betting on college sports or athletic events that take place in New Jersey is currently prohibited in the state. It's also prohibited to bet on an event in which a New Jersey college is a participant. If passed, the amendment would allow betting on those teams, but through a casino or racetrack.
In the second election question, voters were leaning toward allowing organizations that are permitted to hold raffles to keep the money to support themselves.
As of 10:07 p.m. Tuesday. with 37% of the vote in, 527,591 people had voted yes (64%) to the question with 297,277 (36%) having voted no. That was with 2,325 of 6,348 precincts reporting.
Currently, only veterans and senior citizen groups may use the net proceeds from those games to support their groups. Other groups that are permitted to conduct raffles may use the proceeds from those games only for certain purposes.
Pre-election polls by The William J. Hughes Center at Stockton University showed growing opposition to the sports betting amendment.
An October poll found that 51% of voters opposed the amendment, up from 45% in September. Some 37% supported the amendment, and 11% were unsure.
According to Eric Ramsey, the lead market analyst for the PlayUSA Network and PlayNJ.com, 28 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized sports betting, and four more have legalized it but haven’t launched it yet. About half of those states, including New Jersey, have restrictions on in-state college betting. Iowa and Indiana prohibit certain prop bets in college sports, and Oregon prohibits college sports betting altogether.
Commonly cited reasons these prohibitions are in place are the potential for rigging the outcome of a game and protecting athletes.
Through September, $6.13 billion had been bet on sports in New Jersey this year.
The primary goal of legalizing sports betting is to regulate it and bring activity that’s happening in the shadows into the light, Ramsey said.
“In 28 states, this is the preferred way to go about handling sports betting. Yet we still ban college sports and leave it in the shadows. It’s counterproductive to the overall goal of legalization,” Ramsey said.
