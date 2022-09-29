Voter registration deadline Oct. 18

The deadline is Oct. 18 to register to vote, in order to qualify to participate in the Nov. 8 general election.
If you aren't sure if you are registered, check your registration status and/or register at: state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml<<<CQ
To register you must be a U.S. citizen at least 17 years old (you must be 18 on Election Day to vote), and a resident of the state and county 30 days before the election. You must also not be incarcerated as a result of a conviction of any indictable offense.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895