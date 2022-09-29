 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voter registration deadline Oct. 18

Vote here sign in Atlantic City
Molly Bilinski

The deadline is Oct. 18 to register to vote, in order to qualify to participate in the Nov. 8 general election.

If you aren't sure if you are registered, check your registration status and/or register at: state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml&lt;&lt;&lt;CQ

To register you must be a U.S. citizen at least 17 years old (you must be 18 on Election Day to vote), and a resident of the state and county 30 days before the election. You must also not be incarcerated as a result of a conviction of any indictable offense.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

