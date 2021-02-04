VOTE NOW: Who has the best pizza in South Jersey

Though many Italian foods have become popular in America, pizza here is a true obsession. Originally introduced to cities on the East Coast of the U.S. by immigrants from its birthplace in Naples, Italy, pizza began to take off when the concept of the slice was invented; meaning folks no longer had to purchase an entire pie when they just wanted a quick lunch or dinner. The first pizzeria stateside was Lombardi’s, which opened up in New York City in 1905, and is still serving hungry patrons today. Our passion for it has grown ever since, even rising to the level of other adopted favorites like hot dogs, tacos or even the almighty hamburger, as the nearly religious American devotion to dough topped with tomato sauce and cheese almost makes pizza seem more like an American dish than an Italian one. And according to Brittanica.com, it kinda is: