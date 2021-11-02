Vote count nearly delayed by request to extend voting

A bid to extend voting hours in New Jersey was denied Tuesday evening.

Mercer County Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz denied the request by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters to extend voting hours until 9:30 p.m.

The two groups went to court late Tuesday to keep the polls open, citing problems with a new electronic system to verify the identity of voters.

"Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote," according to a tweet from the League of Women Voters at 6:18 p.m.

An extension would cause chaos, the judge said.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. as scheduled, but state Secretary of State Tahesa Way released the following in a tweet at 7:49 p.m.: "New Jersey voters- The polls will close at 8 pm. If you are on line to vote at 8 pm, stay in line and you will be able to vote, no matter how long it takes."