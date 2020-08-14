Drop box for ballots in Egg Harbor Township

Colleen Curtain, of Egg Harbor Township, drops her vote-by-mail ballot in a secure lock box at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building on July 7. Curtain said she is 'a last-minute person' and didn't want to go to the polls to fill out a provisional ballot.

Murphy expected to announce Nov. 3 election will be mostly vote-by-mail: But the decision is coming later than election officials would have wished, giving little time to get paper ballots to more than 6 million New Jersey voters.

Atlantic City looks to rein in Airbnb: Annual licensing fees, one-time application fees, occupancy limits and hefty fines and penalties for operators not in compliance are part of the administration’s plan to satisfy concerns of residents.

With or without sports, schools can't abandon their athletes: The debate over what to do for athletes if the coronavirus does force sports to be canceled or postponed barely even draws a shrug of the shoulders, Michael McGarry writes.

The National sports collectible show canceled in A.C. this year: The event, which was supposed to bring about 650 exhibitors from around the country to buy, sell and trade sought-after sports and entertainment collectibles, was originally scheduled for July but was postponed to December in May.

Partial gym reopenings helping some, but others remain concerned: Because she’s doing more private lessons and keeping her class sizes small, Tracey Blake-Rossell said her new business model is working, and she’s hopeful for the future

On August 12th, at Blakes Gymnastics in Northfield, instructor Tracey Blake Rossell holds lessons for her student Julia Bongiovanni, 9, a Philadelphia resident.

