Vote-by-mail ballot counting begins, St. Augustine soccer wins with late-game goal and more

Artist Michael Indorato brings trapeze-like painting technique to Atlantic City: Indorato had at least five canvases placed on the ground near his contraption, which he has dubbed “Spindorato.” While he is suspended from one end of it, the other end is weighted to give him lift when he bounces off the ground, rotating between canvases and applying brush strokes where he sees fit.

Vote-by-mail ballot counting starts around the state: “With 11 days to go until Nov. 3, New Jersey is one of only six states that have already exceeded 50% of 2016’s turnout,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet. The 2016 election was the last presidential election year.