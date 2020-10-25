 Skip to main content
Vote-by-mail ballot counting begins, St. Augustine soccer wins with late-game goal and more
Vote-by-mail ballot counting begins, St. Augustine soccer wins with late-game goal and more

102520_nws_flyingartist

On Oct. 24 2020, in Atlantic City, on Tennessee Ave. artists gathered to showcase their work. Painter Mike Indorato of Paramus showed off his technique of painting which uses a harness that enables him to work on several paintings at one time.

Artist Michael Indorato brings trapeze-like painting technique to Atlantic City: Indorato had at least five canvases placed on the ground near his contraption, which he has dubbed “Spindorato.” While he is suspended from one end of it, the other end is weighted to give him lift when he bounces off the ground, rotating between canvases and applying brush strokes where he sees fit.

Vote-by-mail ballot counting starts around the state: “With 11 days to go until Nov. 3, New Jersey is one of only six states that have already exceeded 50% of 2016’s turnout,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet. The 2016 election was the last presidential election year.

Now seen as opportunity for 'lasting change' between police, communities of color: The Coalition for a Safe Community and the NAACP Atlantic City Branch opened up the dialogue in an effort to identify the issues surrounding interactions between young men of color and police and to develop ways to address them.

Mike Balestriere scores with 23 seconds left to give St. Augustine Prep 1-0 win over EHT: “The kid always comes up clutch for us,” Coach Jacob Heaton said of Balestriere. “He’s the best senior we have had on the field at any point in every game we played this year."

Mainland tops EHT 3-1 in friendly but tight, hard-fought girls soccer game: Mainland's Sage Glover fired a corner kick from the right wing that created a scramble in front of the EHT net. Camryn Dirkes got the ball to Tenaglia, who scored her third goal of the season to make it 2-1.

How the shore would have to evacuate for a hurricane during COVID-19: Both Atlantic and Cape May counties have been preparing for an evacuation scenario for months. One of their biggest concerns is what happens to people who are at high risk for the worst effects of COVID-19. A few options are on the table.

hurricane sandy - cape

Matthew Greene, left, Gabriele Greene and Margie Atkins, of Ocean City, arrive with their belongings at an emergency shelter at Upper Township Middle School ahead of Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Cots at a shelter now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, would be spaced farther apart to allow for social distancing.

