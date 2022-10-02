Volunteers needed for Sea Isle City’s Autumn Beach Clean-Up

SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio and the members of the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission invite individuals, families, civic groups and businesses to make a positive impact on the local eco-system by participating in Sea Isle’s 2022 Autumn Beach Clean-Up and Dune Grass Planting event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8.
Volunteers are asked to register on the day of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. For more information about Sea Isle City’s Autumn Beach Clean-Up and Dune Grass Planting event, call 609-263-2081.