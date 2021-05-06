Volunteers are the 'miracle' ingredient at the Open Door Clinic at St. Wilfrid's in Camden

Emily Beyer, agency network manager for the Food Bank of South Jersey, has been impressed by Open Door's dedication.

"The past year has required a lot of flexibility and St. Wilfrid's really dove in head first," said Beyer. "They're a great group to work with and have been very attentive to the needs of their community."

First Presbyterian member Rose Guthrie organizes the food pickup.

"They pick up food from our marketplace several times each month to ensure they have enough products to meet the demand," Beyer said. "Rose will reach out occasionally to ask if we have more of a particularly popular product, but generally they just do what they do best — serve the community."

Guthrie, who lives in Blackwood said, "When we started going every week, last March, we were giving out about 55 bags of food and then it increased to the next week to 61 and by the end of April it was 80."

Now it's over 100.

What has made everything work for more than a decade is a spirit of giving among the group.