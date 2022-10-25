Voice of the People, Oct. 25, 2022

Backs Barnegat's Cunliffe

for Township Committee

Residents of Barnegat, where has your open government gone? One party government has been in place for many years now and the current Republicans close doors of access to government.

Unless you are a part of the clique running the government you are barely aware of what is going on in town because the current machine limits what gets to the media and thus what you read about.

Open meetings have been horribly reduced and access for the public speaking at that one meeting a month is limited to a short period of time at the opening of the meeting. No opportunity is provided for residents to speak or comment on what discussion and votes may have actually taken place at the meeting.

People deserve better and certainly deserve more access.

I encourage Barnegat voters to open the windows of their government by electing Charlie Cunliffe to the Barnegat Township Committee. His election will bring two party government back to town.

During the primary Al Bille didn’t debate his opponents. Candidates should debate publicly in every neighborhood throughout the township. I think local candidates should participate in at least three debates with an open forum for all residents to attend.

There are some candidates programs where only the incumbent is present and maybe Cunliffe was not invited. If not, people were denied the opportunity to hear from both sides.

Barnegat needs to return to open government. We need Cunliffe on the Barnegat Township Committee.

Ron Naples

Barnegat