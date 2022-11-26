Voice of the People, Nov. 26, 2022

Expand Medicaid coverage of sickle cell therapies

New Jersey Medicaid coverage policies must be updated to better treat sickle cell disease.

More than 4,200 New Jersey residents are battling sickle cell disease (SCD) and about 100,000 carry the sickle cell trait that they could unknowingly pass onto their children. This life-altering disease causes chronic and unpredictable pain, a life expectancy up to 30 years below the average American, high rates of stroke, and damage to vital organs. The Garden State has among the highest prevalence of SCD in the nation, and it’s time to do something more about it.

SCD has received substantially less research funding, data collection and pharmaceutical investment than other rare diseases like ALS or cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis has a population less than half the size of sickle cell, yet it gets nearly 400 times the private sector support and more than three times the federal funding. This lack of treatment and disease research has created significant barriers to health care access for sickle cell patients.

We would be naïve to ignore the role that systemic racism is playing here. Most people suffering from ALS and cystic fibrosis are White, while most people with SCD are Black — 1 in 13 Blacks carry the sickle cell trait and 1 in 365 are born with the disease, more than any other ethnic group in the U.S.

More than 40% of Americans with sickle cell rely on Medicaid for treatment, but coverage policies are extremely limited and woefully inadequate. With several gene therapies on the horizon that could potentially cure the disease, New Jersey lawmakers at both the state and federal level must act to reevaluate Medicaid treatment coverage policies now to ensure every patient can access these new treatments on day one of their FDA approval. Doing so, will be significant progress in breaking down system barriers to care sickle cell patients in our state.

Oscar Holmes IV

Woolwich Township