Voice of the People, Nov. 12, 2021

Biden’s the puppet, not Jeff Van Drew

Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew shouldn’t attack Biden on Afghan withdrawal”:

I know we all have choices as to what we think and how we act and, so far, at present, we are free to voice our choices and outlook on the differences between what is right and wrong.

In that letter, reference was made stating that Rep. Jeff Van Drew projected decorum like a puppet. I saw his choice was on the path of bravery, honesty and of sincere concern for citizens in New Jersey. But the letter writer, implying that Van Drew is a puppet, is so far out in leftist field that I had to laugh. Van Drew is the type of leader America needs.

President Biden is so frail and incapable of even pronouncing words correctly, let alone presenting himself as a credible president, evidenced by so many failed “edicts” and promises (now he lags in the latest political polls). He does not have the intelligence, persona or stamina to preside as president.

I’d like to know who is pulling Biden’s strings, telling him what to say in his speeches, how to create fear in the hearts and minds of American people, and create instability and destruction in cities and towns across America, all caused by the bad choices the “string pullers” make for him.