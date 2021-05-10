Voice of the People, May 10, 2021

Valid ID reduces fraud
Regarding the recent column by Doyle McManus, “How to catch cheaters who don’t shoulder their share of the tax burden”:
McManus wrote about increasing the number of IRS personnel in order to catch cheaters. He shared his favorite tax statistic. In 1986, the tax law was changed to require anyone who claimed a dependent to include that person’s Social Security number on their tax return. “Almost 8 million children disappeared the following year,” he said. In other words, using a valid form of identification cuts down on fraud.
Wouldn’t requiring identification for voting end any questions about voter fraud, as well?
Meg Castellano
Northfield
Ban calf, pig confinement
Every spring, we see blooming flowers and animals raising their newborns. We see these young animals taking their first steps into an exciting new world. But, on industrial farms, the first steps for a piglet or a calf may be limited to the confines of a crate.
Some gestation and veal crates confine mother pigs and young calves so intensely that they’re unable to fully extend their limbs or even turn around. These mother pigs and young cows live most of their lives in this bleak environment before being sent to slaughter. I cannot fathom the level of despair and pain these animals must experience growing up under these barbaric conditions.
Thankfully, New Jersey recognizes that this cruel practice needs to end. Legislative bills A5236 and S3401 would prohibit the confinement of pregnant pigs and veal calves in these inhumane crates. Sen. Brown should help end this cruelty against farm animals by cosponsoring and voting yes on S3401 to ban the cruel confinement of pregnant pigs and calves. Many of his constituents would thank him.
Julie Senack
Linwood