Voice of the People, May 10, 2021

Valid ID reduces fraud

Regarding the recent column by Doyle McManus, “How to catch cheaters who don’t shoulder their share of the tax burden”:

McManus wrote about increasing the number of IRS personnel in order to catch cheaters. He shared his favorite tax statistic. In 1986, the tax law was changed to require anyone who claimed a dependent to include that person’s Social Security number on their tax return. “Almost 8 million children disappeared the following year,” he said. In other words, using a valid form of identification cuts down on fraud.

Wouldn’t requiring identification for voting end any questions about voter fraud, as well?

Meg Castellano

Northfield

Ban calf, pig confinement

Every spring, we see blooming flowers and animals raising their newborns. We see these young animals taking their first steps into an exciting new world. But, on industrial farms, the first steps for a piglet or a calf may be limited to the confines of a crate.