Voice of the People, March 6, 2022

Marmora intersection needs safety upgrade

A change in traffic control in Marmora needs to be addressed before more tragedies occur.

The intersection in question is at Stagecoach Road and Old Tuckahoe Road. Most local residents remember the fatal accident involving the Becker sisters in 2009. Since then some improvements have been made in an attempt to increase traffic safety at this intersection. I believe more improvements are necessary.

I have no idea how many accidents have occurred at this intersection since 2009. But, as a local resident, over the years since 2009 I have observed evidence of accidents (i.e. tire marks, broken glass, car parts) on an all too frequent basis. During this past summer a friend of mine was involved in an accident (not her fault) at this intersection. Fortunately it was just a fender-bender and no one was seriously hurt.

A couple of months ago I was southbound on Stagecoach Road waiting to cross Tuckahoe Road. I was sitting in the very same spot where my neighbor was sitting when he, and his son, witnessed the Becker sister tragedy in 2009. In a split second, right in front of me a high speed “T-bone” accident occurred. The impact was so great it sent the SUV that was trying to cross the intersection northbound on Stagecoach airborne.

Due to the ferocity of the collision, the front wheel was knocked off the vehicle and sent flying about 30 feet away. I was amazed that both drivers survived the crash and were able to get out of their vehicles.

As a local resident I frequently travel through this intersection several times a day. Recently I have found myself wondering if some northbound drivers on Stagecoach Road, most of whom have just passed through the four way stop at Church Road, assume that the intersection at Tuckahoe Road is also a four way stop.

Regardless, it is my belief that future accidents and/or tragedies can be avoided by making this proven dangerous intersection safer by making it a four way stop intersection just like the one at Church Road.

Bill Harmon

Marmora