Voice of the People, March 19, 2022

General gun rights support a waste

Some thoughts on matters before Galloway Township:

“64-22 — Authorize Township of Galloway to support the Second Amendment Rights — This resolution authorizes the township to express opposition to any legislation that infringes upon an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”

Kind of a feel good resolution too vague to mean anything. There are currently 76 public safety-weapons bills being considered by the N.J. Legislature. So which specifically are being opposed by Galloway Township? Is it unconstitutional to require that guns be kept secure and that loaded weapons be kept away from children? (A2215, S106)

How about A604 Disqualifies person named on federal Terrorist Watchlist from obtaining firearms identification card or permit to purchase handguns. Or A1667 Creates fourth degree crime of operating drone equipped with weapon.

What about A1944 Requires seizure of ammunition and certain firearm components in response to domestic violence restraining order or conviction. Or A2657 Requires police officer to inquire during mental health check whether there is firearm on premises. Or A1434 Establishes gun-free and weapon free zones around certain school and public properties.

On and on, all infringing. Second Amendment rights need to be wisely considered. A blanket resolution, in my opinion, is a waste of the council’s time.

Tim Reilly

Galloway Township