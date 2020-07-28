Churches, services crucial
Regarding the recent letter, “Keeping my church shut”:
First off the reverend states she will “not open the church until May 2021” waiting for scientists to give the OK. Some, who want to hurt this country, are OK with that or never opening churches again.
I agree that coherent leadership is lacking, confusing and/or downright one-sided from all levels — local, state and federal. However, I have recently attended several outdoor services at community churches and each one featured more social distancing, more face masks and other anti-pandemic precautions than I experienced at any local beach, boardwalk or shopping/eating area. I found each church experience more rewarding and comforting than the technical chaos of Zoom pseudo services.
Waiting until May 2021 to continue normal services seems arbitrary. History tells us that there may never be a perfect vaccine for this virus. Current statistics indicate this virus is fatal for less than 1% of the population yet all are being forced to suffer economically and emotionally from total shutdown remediation efforts.
I am also dismayed at the reverend’s criticism of efforts to suppress rioters, looters and those who would go so far as to desecrate churches and religious shrines. This seems to reveal another thinly veiled agenda on her part. I thought churches enjoyed tax free status because they are supposed to remain apolitical. The reverend should realize that the actions of the most violent of the protesters threaten to destroy the nuclear family, religion and the traditions that we hold most dear.
Finally, I am in the age group most susceptible to the virus. I am also a lifelong Christian. I want to attend my church and have my pastor in our midst, which can be attained outdoors. Members should be able to choose to attend or stay home. We are under attack, we are floundering and I am sad. God help us all and God bless America.
Monica Heinly
Villas
Kennedy should seek education spending cuts
In a recent guest commentary, Amy Kennedy stated, “I will fight to make sure that working families can keep more of what they earn.”
Certainly this is an admirable, but yet very ambitious, goal. However, she forgot to mention how she was going to facilitate her goal, which is obviously related to taxes.
So, I offer this suggestion: enact a three year moratorium on all administrator’s and teacher’s salaries, giving them the opportunity to learn how to live within their financial means so taxpayers can “keep more of what they earn.” Better yet, think about eliminating administration positions by establishing a central county superintendent who delegates more administrative duties to school administrators, then taxpayers will surely enjoy a reduction in school taxes and keep more of what they earn.
This would offer a second benefit by preparing all N.J. Education Association members for how to live when, after the exodus of people continue to leave New Jersey for fairer taxation in other states, there is no money left to pay their salaries, fund their Disney trips and health insurance, and hold their yearly trip to Atlantic City for a teacher’s convention to purchase textbooks using their taxpayer money. Thus, the educators will hopefully learn how to live within their means and maybe have a little nest egg to fall back on when all the reduction in force cuts are levied.
Kennedy should think about this: What’s going to happen to property taxes when students are taught “virtually” by teachers from their homes? Would it be equitable to think taxpayers should pay the full salary amount when teachers don’t go to the physical school facility to teach?
Jim Thompson
Estell Manor
