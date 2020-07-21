Wrong about Lone Ranger
President Trump has been against wearing a mask. Now he voices his approval of them and says it makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Has he ever seen the Lone Ranger? The Lone Ranger wears a mask around his eyes, not his nose and mouth. This falls into the “duh” category of fewer tests meaning fewer positives.
Rosemary Celandine
Somers Point
Dems’ record on race
Between Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, these Democrats have served 96 years in Congress, the Senate, as vice president and president. How have they, with all those years served, improved race relations in this country? They have not.
Biden, though, is claiming in his TV ads that he intends to do just that. What has he been doing for the past 44 years of his political career? What has improved with all these Democrats is their lifestyles. Check them out on Google.
President Donald Trump is by no means a saint, but unless you want a socialist or communist country, Trump is the best bet for this country.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
No push back on Murphy
“Listen to the science.” We have been told this since the beginning of the COVID pandemic by Gov. Phil Murphy and his star chamber committee to deal with the pandemic. No one is actually questioning him as to what data, what definition of what is a COVID case, and no public mention of what is the ultimate goal we are shooting for. To me it’s a moving target of bending the curve to eliminating every possibility of anyone catching this virus, which unfortunately is impossible.
Meanwhile Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo seem to let Murphy take over every aspect of the rulemaking with no questions or input under his declared emergency authority. They sit on the Health and Tourism committees but seem to have have little to no idea what rules are being passed down by the governor, and boy, the rules are hurting a whole lot of their constituents. I guess it’s easier to dump off responsibility and hard choices to someone else. Remember this come election time.
Gary Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.