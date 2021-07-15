Voice of the People, July 16, 2021

Currently, 48 federal and state personnel are conducting surveys and treatments against this insect throughout the state. A total of 924,128 acres are involved in the project, with treatments occurring on 22,328 acres across 584 properties.

The department has also asked all municipalities to put the department’s SLF information and links on their websites. This will help inform residents and businesses about this insect and what they can do to prevent accidental movement.

The department needs this support, and the ongoing help of residents, to continue fighting this battle that is vitally important to the future of New Jersey agriculture. The NJDA continues working closely with the USDA and Rutgers University to coordinate a state and federal response that brings all available resources to bear.

It will take everyone’s determination to bring this outbreak under control. When you see SLF you are encouraged to destroy them and remove egg masses from trees, plants or other surfaces. To report sightings and find treatment recommendations go to www.badbug.nj.gov and click on the spotted lanternfly photo. Sightings can also be reported by emailing to SLF-plantindustry@ag.nj.gov.

Remember to “Join the Battle, Beat the Bug! Stomp it Out!”