Voice of the People, Jan. 11, 2021

The Congress sent a COVID-19 relief bill to the president, albeit not enough and too limited for the needs. The $900 billion or so contained about $400 billion rollover from the CARES Act, so not all new money, but no money for states and local governments to sure up their service budgets, per Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans. The Democrats lost that one to McConnell, a point to remember. The Democrats blocked McConnell’s attempt with Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to give liability protections to business for carelessness and harm to its employees leading to COVID-19 infection. That is socialism for business, so business does not have to insure itself adequately. McConnell lost that one to the Democrats, another point to remember.