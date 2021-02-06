Voice of the People, Feb. 6, 2021

As a life long conservative in the George Will camp, I am asking now what? Two years ago I was conversing with a fellow conservative who happens to be a President Trump supporter that I thought it was then time for Donald Trump to resign and leave the remainder of the term to Mike Pence.

I said this with the following reasoning: Trump had already been able to seat two Supreme Court justices, shine a light of unfair trade policies, unfair NATO financial participation, emphasize the negative impacts of illegal immigration, recraft NAFTA to a bit more fair trade agreement and other policies.

At the time my thinking was that the president had the potential to sow unrest in the country like we had never seen and possibly fracture the Republican Party for years to come. So, do the people that continue to support Trump want such a split? If not, now what?

John Regina

Northfield

Raimondo great pick

This couldn’t be said any better than it was by Michael Bloomberg: “Raimondo is a great choice for Commerce secretary.” People are going to like her a lot. She has been a dynamic governor here in Rhode Island with vitality and intelligence. She is a consensus builder and is doing as well as any of the governors are with managing COVID.