Voice of the People, Feb. 6, 2021

Trump hurt electoral faith
I have always been grateful to those who served as president of the United States, regardless of their political party. Even when frustrated by their policies I always appreciated their willingness to serve. The office of president demands much from its occupant. With deep sorrow, I have to say that I do not feel that same gratitude about President Trump.
Trump has attempted to overturn the election results at every turn, by spreading lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories to sow doubt about the validity of the election, even though his own attorney general, a loyal Republican, has stated that there is no evidence of election fraud.
Trump has also attempted to have votes from some districts thrown out. In addition, I think he incited a mob to disrupt Congress as it was deciding whether to accept the electoral votes from each state.
Democracy is an amazing form of government, but it is also a fragile one. It is highly dependent on faith in the electoral system and the willingness of leaders to leave their offices peacefully when their opponent wins an election. Trump has done much to damage that faith and for that I feel deep sorrow.
Sharon Wright
Port Republic
Will Trump split GOP?
As a life long conservative in the George Will camp, I am asking now what? Two years ago I was conversing with a fellow conservative who happens to be a President Trump supporter that I thought it was then time for Donald Trump to resign and leave the remainder of the term to Mike Pence.
I said this with the following reasoning: Trump had already been able to seat two Supreme Court justices, shine a light of unfair trade policies, unfair NATO financial participation, emphasize the negative impacts of illegal immigration, recraft NAFTA to a bit more fair trade agreement and other policies.
At the time my thinking was that the president had the potential to sow unrest in the country like we had never seen and possibly fracture the Republican Party for years to come. So, do the people that continue to support Trump want such a split? If not, now what?
John Regina
Northfield
Raimondo great pick
This couldn’t be said any better than it was by Michael Bloomberg: “Raimondo is a great choice for Commerce secretary.” People are going to like her a lot. She has been a dynamic governor here in Rhode Island with vitality and intelligence. She is a consensus builder and is doing as well as any of the governors are with managing COVID.
After this, more opportunities will lie ahead. National politics have not been good to Italian-Americans, and Hollywood is at the root of the disparagement of this group of Americans who have done as much as any group to make this a great country. The national press makes them out to be political lightweights who are primarily entertainers, athletes and artists. It is refreshing to see an Italian-American, new to most of America, in a major role in our federal government.