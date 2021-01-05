 Skip to main content
VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Don’t pay college athletes
Iowa Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers guard Jacob Young (42) goes to the basket against Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray

Are you kidding me? Our Democratic friends think that college athletes should be compensated. What ever happened to being intelligent? If you are gifted in sports, you go to school for nothing. Now they think athletes should be paid.

Play hard and get a multi-million dollar contract.

Keith Babore

Seaville

