Voice of the People, Dec. 29, 2021

Build Back Better critical to nation
The legislation passed by the House includes critical things such as funding child care for millions of Americans. During the pandemic, many had to leave the workforce because they couldn’t get affordable and quality childcare. Build Back Better will address this and a number of other issues that are critical to the health of the nation and its citizens. Time for the Senate to consider it and hopefully move it to President Biden’s desk. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make an investment that will positively impact millions of lives.
Steve Clayton
Ocean Township
Welcome wind energy, its economic benefits
I attended the Ocean Wind open house in Ocean City recently. Unfortunately, I had to leave before my time came to speak. I would have said that I am saddened and disheartened to hear some opinions about the offshore wind farm and its perceived harmful effects in and around Ocean City.
As a resident, activist and president of the non-profit Friends In Action in Atlantic City that looks to help better the lives of the city’s residents, by way of job training and often the distribution of food and supplies, we welcome the development of offshore wind, an industry new to the region and to our city. For us, offshore wind represents opportunities and a way to help diversify the local economy which for decades has been dependent on the ups and downs of the casino industry.
Job training and career development in offshore wind is already underway in collaboration with the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club. Atlantic Cape Community College just broke ground here on a wind job training center.
We are not worried about what will or will not be visible 15 miles out at sea. We are focused on opportunities surrounding education and possible career paths in offshore wind for residents. We also look forward to opportunities with supporting businesses that will open to support the offshore wind workforce and their needs.
We view this as a once in a lifetime opportunity for our city and our region. Let’s make the most of it.
Anthony Brower
Atlantic City