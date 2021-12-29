Voice of the People, Dec. 29, 2021

Build Back Better critical to nation

The legislation passed by the House includes critical things such as funding child care for millions of Americans. During the pandemic, many had to leave the workforce because they couldn’t get affordable and quality childcare. Build Back Better will address this and a number of other issues that are critical to the health of the nation and its citizens. Time for the Senate to consider it and hopefully move it to President Biden’s desk. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make an investment that will positively impact millions of lives.

Steve Clayton

Ocean Township

Welcome wind energy, its economic benefits

I attended the Ocean Wind open house in Ocean City recently. Unfortunately, I had to leave before my time came to speak. I would have said that I am saddened and disheartened to hear some opinions about the offshore wind farm and its perceived harmful effects in and around Ocean City.