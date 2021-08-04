Voice of the People, Aug. 4, 2021

Years of work bring veterans clinic
Regarding the recent story, “New veterans clinic in Northfield to be ready by 2023”:
This is a defining moment for South Jersey and all its veterans as it is the culmination of many years of hard, painful work by many entities.
The clinic represents years of dedication which were met with obstacle after obstacle along the way ... held firmly in the grasp of those who were determined to succeed in their quest.
I would like to express my personal gratitude to the many who were involved in bringing this future 30,000 square feet of Community-Based Outpatient Clinic to Northfield.
My special, heartfelt gratitude to my fellow committee members and the South Jersey Veterans’ Consortium. They should be very proud of their accomplishments.
Were it not for the grit and determination of so many, holding on steadfastly to the dream of comprehensive health care for the veterans of South Jersey, this dream would have not become a reality.
To any and all who have made contributions to the realization of this clinic, we owe a debt of gratitude which will be reflected in the faces of the veterans who come to the clinic in need of care and comfort.
Marco Polo Smigliani
Egg Harbor Township
Americans shouldn’t keep backing Trump
As I sat on July 4th, I thought about the greatness of America. During my youth, we created the greatest infrastructure in the world. For the past 40 years, however, we have been more interested in building billionaires rather than bridges and now we can’t afford to maintain our creations.
The concept that those who have been successful and benefited from being American citizens should pay into the country’s future has been lost. America was always the standard bearer for democracy, human rights and freedom of the press. Over the course of the last administration, all of that was lost. I believe President Donald Trump did not value the conventions of government, Constitution, democracy or truth. He refused to accept his election loss and went to extremes to retain power.
After all of his actions, I don’t understand the continued support of Trump by some in his base. Such a man shouldn’t find support from American voters.
William J. Owens
Hammonton