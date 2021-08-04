Voice of the People, Aug. 4, 2021

Years of work bring veterans clinic

Regarding the recent story, “New veterans clinic in Northfield to be ready by 2023”:

This is a defining moment for South Jersey and all its veterans as it is the culmination of many years of hard, painful work by many entities.

The clinic represents years of dedication which were met with obstacle after obstacle along the way ... held firmly in the grasp of those who were determined to succeed in their quest.

I would like to express my personal gratitude to the many who were involved in bringing this future 30,000 square feet of Community-Based Outpatient Clinic to Northfield.

My special, heartfelt gratitude to my fellow committee members and the South Jersey Veterans’ Consortium. They should be very proud of their accomplishments.

Were it not for the grit and determination of so many, holding on steadfastly to the dream of comprehensive health care for the veterans of South Jersey, this dream would have not become a reality.

To any and all who have made contributions to the realization of this clinic, we owe a debt of gratitude which will be reflected in the faces of the veterans who come to the clinic in need of care and comfort.