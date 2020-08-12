COVID timeline revealing
On Jan. 30, the CDC confirmed for the first time the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. The World Health Organization also declared a global health emergency. The next day, Jan. 31, President Trump declared the virus a U.S. public health emergency and issued a ban on travel between the U.S. and China. On the same day, the Senate voted on the production of additional documents in the impeachment trial of the president. Joe Biden, who was in Iowa on the same day, criticized Trump as a fear monger and xenophobic.
On Feb. 29 the first recorded death from coronavirus was reported in the U.S. On March 11, the WHO declared the virus a worldwide pandemic. The next day, Trump imposed travel restrictions on Europe. Biden also criticized that decision.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was preoccupied with the absurd impeachment. On Feb. 24, Pelosi visited Chinatown in San Francisco and encouraged people to join in. On March 2, Mayor Bill DeBlasio encouraged New Yorkers to go on with their lives and get out on the town despite COVID-19. As late as March 15, DeBlasio was still not convinced of the need to close schools and businesses.
It appears to me that the single most important step taken in this entire pandemic was Trump’s closure of U.S. travel with China. It’s impossible to estimate the number of American lives saved by that action. For the media and the Democrats to put out fake narratives about Trump is a camouflage of their own incompetency and failures to protect the American people. Prime example, the Democrats cast a blind eye when thousands of protesters and rioters marched in the streets of cities across the country spreading the virus.
Maybe if these politicians had spent more time during the introduction of this virus to the U.S. and less time with their delusional collusion theories, the country would have been much safer and the U.S. would have had fewer deaths.
Arnold Cappuccio
Hammonton
I’m more qualified
I always hoped for a president who was smarter, more moral, ethical and honest than myself. Someone who I and others especially the young could look up to and aspire to be.
President Trump is none of those. This is the first president who is less qualified than me and certainly I don’t qualify.
Michael Santambrogio
Egg Harbor Township
Mask in drive-thru line
This evening, I went through the dinnertime drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant in Egg Harbor Township. I was shocked, dismayed and angered that customers in cars were not wearing masks. Customers rolled down their windows, potentially releasing a cloud of infected air toward the face of the employees taking their orders. This is disrespect and lack of compassion for the young people taking orders, who were standing in the heat and car fumes, maybe working for minimum wage. These employees shouldn’t get this poor treatment.
People in Atlantic County should show each other kindness and consideration by wearing a mask.
Julie Lisa
Egg Harbor Township
