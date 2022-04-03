Voice of the People, April 3, 2022

Smoking ban reduces senior, disabled funds

There is a very long, detailed, and thorough report by Spectrum Gaming Group on the impact of the proposed Smoking Ban in Atlantic City Casinos. A growing number of State Legislators are standing up in favor of this ban. There is, however, the other side of the story that many are overlooking, and may be as compelling to the overall benefit of casino patrons and employees.

As a commissioner and vice chairman of the New Jersey Casino Revenue Fund Advisory Commission, I feel it is important to consider the other factors that make the local industry what it is, and to keep it on track for the purpose of its creation and funding to assist the seniors and disabled residents of New Jersey, as well as to assist the state in funding these programs.

If we close the smoking element in casinos, we would lose 20 percent of customers, who would go to other states. We would also dramatically lose revenue to the state and county programs. We should also consider those who are smokers, who are going to find gaming entities that allow same.

The Atlantic City Casino industry has attempted to generally improve air handling systems to aid their patrons. Let’s keep the smoking areas in Atlantic City casinos.

James A. Carney

Egg Harbor Township

Upper Democrats support Ukraine

The Upper Township Democratic Club, of which I am treasurer, stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they struggle for their freedom, democracy, and their very lives against a massive Russian invasion into their homeland. At a recent meeting, our members voted to send a generous financial donation to Doctors Without Borders in support of Ukraine and United Help Ukraine.

We encourage other civic, community groups, and individuals to donate to this cause. Several worthy organizations include CARE: Ukraine Crisis Fund, UNICEF and Save the Children.

All of these organizations are committed to assisting and supporting the Ukrainian people during this time of crisis.

Janet Yunghans

Petersburg