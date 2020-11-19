Virtual town hall on crime in Atlantic City's 3rd Ward scheduled for next month

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have scheduled another virtual town hall next month to address residents’ concerns about crime in the city’s 3rd Ward.

The webinar, “Public Safety in the Third Ward: Questions & Answers,” is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10 via Zoom.

Kaleem Shabazz, the city councilman who represents the ward, which covers parts of the city’s Ducktown, Westside and downtown neighborhoods, will host the town hall.

This is at least the third event of its kinds for the ward in recent months, with previous events hosted by Shabazz in August and September.

Register for the webinar through the City Clerk’s Office by calling 609-347-5510, or, for more information, call Shabazz at 609-957-0441.

