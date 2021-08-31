What to watch: The Fighting Clan will be led by non-seniors, including sophomore Gianina Speranza (No. 1 singles), freshman Luci Day (No. 2 singles) and junior Olivia Griggs (No. 3 singles). Sopphomores Trista Suppi and Nicole Lopes are first doubles. Gabriella Vega, a junior, and senior Urvi Patel, are second doubles.

"I think we'll probably be very competitive," Luciano said. "We're very young and right now our inexperience will hold us back again. But I don't mind that. I think we'll be very good in the future. We'll see how they hold up at the end. They're a fun team. I'm excited."