Coach: Leslie Garton (fourth season)
2020 record: 3-4
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: Senior midfielder and three-year captain Angie Mainiero and junior goalkeeper Amber Turner return for the Fighting Clan, who are a very young team. Garton expects her team to be competitive as her squad plays with a lot of heart each game and practice.
"They are hard working and extremely dedicated and determined to bring our program to the next level," Garton said.
