What to watch: The goal this season is to make a quick impression and qualify for the CAL and the state playoffs, a challenge the Fighting Clan is ready for. Alex Anderson, who returns as team captain, van player midfield or defense. Also expected to have impacts are goaltender Tristan DeLeon, striker Eoghan Edgar (who played at midfield in 2020) and David Fanucci and defender Chris DeLeon, all returners with experience and talent.