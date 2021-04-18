 Skip to main content
Vineland
Vineland

Coach: Kristina Kulick

2019 record: 20-7

2021 prediction: Contender

Outlook; The Fighting Clan returns three starters from 2019. Senior shortstop Brooke Dickenson has committed to Central Connecticut State University, and senior first baseman Bailey Dickenson has committed to Post University. The Fighting Clan should hit with power, but it needs to get consistent pitching and play solid defense.

