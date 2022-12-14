Coach: Dan Russo
Last season’s record: 17-9
2022-23 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Fighting Clan graduated several standouts. Senior swingman James Hitchens Jr. averaged nine points last season. Senior guard Nazir Rowell sank 21 3-pointers last season but is out until January with an injury.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
