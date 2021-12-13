Outlook: The Fighting Clan will be a very young team, but they do feature som strong returners in senior Gabe Baldosaro (120), junior Dominic Bosco (113) and sophomore Josh Kinchen (106). Last season, Baldosaro went 6-5 and qualified for the region tournament. Bosco finished 7-3, Kinchen 5-4. Vineland will field almost an entire varsity lineup. Freshman Everett Cronk (126), Alejandro Calderon (138) and Noah Cruz (144) are some newcomers to watch for Vineland.