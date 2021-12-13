 Skip to main content
Vineland
Coach: Jake Homiak (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 1-7

Outlook: The Fighting Clan will be a very young team, but they do feature som strong returners in senior Gabe Baldosaro (120), junior Dominic Bosco (113) and sophomore Josh Kinchen (106). Last season, Baldosaro went 6-5 and qualified for the region tournament. Bosco finished 7-3, Kinchen 5-4. Vineland will field almost an entire varsity lineup. Freshman Everett Cronk (126), Alejandro Calderon (138) and Noah Cruz (144) are some newcomers to watch for Vineland.

"I’m looking forward to a wrestling season where the kids have a chance to learn, wrestle and compete," Homiak said. "As a program, most of all we are looking forward to growth."

