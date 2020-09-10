Vineland’s annual Patriot Day Ceremony will be virtual this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and protocols, officials said Thursday.
The ceremony will take place 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the city. Residents can watch the event by clicking: https://youtu.be/6vFMUWLKU-Y. The ceremony will remain available for viewing after the live event and will also be televised on Comcast Channel 9.
The ceremony, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, is being hosted by the Vineland Fire Department, and will include remarks by Mayor Fanucci, police, fire and EMS officials, and other invited guests, officials said.
Anyone with questions regarding the ceremony can contact Firefighter Carlos A. Mercado, Jr. by calling 856-691-2480.
