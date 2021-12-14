Coach: Dan Russo
Last season’s record: 6-6
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Yamere Diggs, 5-7, Sr., G; James Hitchens, 6-3, Jr., F; Emmanuel Doivilus, 6-5, Jr., C; Keeman Carter, 6-0, Sr., F; Nazir Rowell, 5-9, Jr., G.
Outlook: A three-year starter, Diggs averaged 14.7 points last season. With several inexperienced players, Vineland will also rely on Diggs for his leadership.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today