VINELAND
Coach: Will Breese
Last season’s record: 7-17
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Egypt Owens, 5-4, So., G; Samantha Jones, 5-4, So., G; Skylar Fowlkes, 5–10, Jr., G; Jinyels Alvarez, 5-7, Sr., F; Thalia Duncan, 5-7, Fr., F; Destiny Wallace, 5-6, Fr., F; Caroline Guzman, 5-5, So., G; Zaria Watkins, 5-5, So., F.
Outlook: The Fighting Clan will be very young, but athletic this season, Breese said. With strong guard play, the team expects to put the pieces together along the way and finish strong.
