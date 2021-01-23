 Skip to main content
Vineland
Vineland

VINELAND

Coach: Will Breese

Last season’s record: 7-17

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Egypt Owens, 5-4, So., G; Samantha Jones, 5-4, So., G; Skylar Fowlkes, 5–10, Jr., G; Jinyels Alvarez, 5-7, Sr., F; Thalia Duncan, 5-7, Fr., F; Destiny Wallace, 5-6, Fr., F; Caroline Guzman, 5-5, So., G; Zaria Watkins, 5-5, So., F.

Outlook: The Fighting Clan will be very young, but athletic this season, Breese said. With strong guard play, the team expects to put the pieces together along the way and finish strong.

