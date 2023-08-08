Six people are running for three three-year seats on the Vineland Board of Education. Incumbents Makema Douglas, Cedric Holmes, and Dennis Rivera along with Robert Bouno, Wayne Zanni and Erik Acevedo are running for the seats.
Donald Carter and Eugene Medio are running for an unexpired term on the Vineland Board of Education.
