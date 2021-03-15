 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VINELAND
0 comments

VINELAND

Coach: Jake Homiak (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 5-22

Outlook: Gabe Baldosaro (113) and Dave Dutra (285) are two of the Fighting Clan’s leaders. Joe Nappa (138), Andre Binford (160) and Nef Ramos (285) are also key returnees.

“We’re rebuilding the program, and we’re working hard,” Homiak said. “Gabe and Dave had the most success last year for us, and we’ll try to get them ready for the tournament. For the others, we’re stressing getting better, learning and adjusting.”

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News