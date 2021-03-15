Outlook: Gabe Baldosaro (113) and Dave Dutra (285) are two of the Fighting Clan’s leaders. Joe Nappa (138), Andre Binford (160) and Nef Ramos (285) are also key returnees.

“We’re rebuilding the program, and we’re working hard,” Homiak said. “Gabe and Dave had the most success last year for us, and we’ll try to get them ready for the tournament. For the others, we’re stressing getting better, learning and adjusting.”