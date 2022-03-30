 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland

Coach: Kyle Jones

Last season’s record: 9-9

2022 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Vineland’s strength is pitching and defense. Senior infielder Alex Rodriguez, who has committed to West Virgina Wesleyan, batted .417 with 10 stolen bases last season. Junior infielder/pitcher Xavier Cortez struck out 25 batters in 16 1/3 innings last season.

