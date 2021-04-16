Coach: Clifton Smith
2019 record: 1-13
Outlook: The Fighting Clan will look to senior midfielders Henry Garton and Christopher Fanelli, senior defenseman Ron Franceschini and senior attackman Franco Sieri.
“My outlook for this season is for my kids to display the growth and progress they have made being in the program,” “Smith said. “We are excited to get back on the field to compete”
