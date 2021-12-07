 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VINELAND
0 comments

VINELAND

Coach: Mike Schneider

2021 record: 5-0

What to watch: Most swimmers return for the Fighting Clan, which lost two to graduation, including Alaina Merighi, a first-team Press All-Star. Vineland will be led by Angie Mainiero, Ava Levari, Lena Luciano, twins Jada Williams and Vanessa Williams, and Isabela Salter. Other scorers include Annalise Franceschini, Natalie Mancus, Ioanna Isihos, Olivia Smith and Willow Studstill. Vineland has several freshman prospects, including Gabby Brown, Ava Cohen, Illiana Figueroa, Ava Luciano (Lena’s sister, Ava Smith and Alayna Tiu.

“It’s far and away the biggest team in numbers that I’ve ever had in my 12 years,” Schneider said. “There are 34 on the roster and we’re very excited. We expect to be more competitive than in the last few years. We have 10 new swimmers and they’ll add a lot of depth. We have a young team and have a lot of work to do.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News