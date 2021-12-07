What to watch: Most swimmers return for the Fighting Clan, which lost two to graduation, including Alaina Merighi, a first-team Press All-Star. Vineland will be led by Angie Mainiero, Ava Levari, Lena Luciano, twins Jada Williams and Vanessa Williams, and Isabela Salter. Other scorers include Annalise Franceschini, Natalie Mancus, Ioanna Isihos, Olivia Smith and Willow Studstill. Vineland has several freshman prospects, including Gabby Brown, Ava Cohen, Illiana Figueroa, Ava Luciano (Lena’s sister, Ava Smith and Alayna Tiu.

“It’s far and away the biggest team in numbers that I’ve ever had in my 12 years,” Schneider said. “There are 34 on the roster and we’re very excited. We expect to be more competitive than in the last few years. We have 10 new swimmers and they’ll add a lot of depth. We have a young team and have a lot of work to do.”