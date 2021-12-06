Coach: Sarah Bennett
2021 record: 6-0
What to watch: Vineland returns Lucas Merighi and a good lineup that includes Will Delgado, Jake Murie, Ryan Russo and Michael DeVito. Nick Mainiero is a freshman who will contribute.
“We have a lot of meets this year, which is exciting, and a lot of them (nine of the 13) are home meets,” Bennett said. “We have new starting blocks, and we’ve had a lot of upgrades in our pool. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of improvements in the team from their hard work.”
