 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VINELAND
0 comments

VINELAND

Coach: Sarah Bennett

2021 record: 6-0

What to watch: Vineland returns Lucas Merighi and a good lineup that includes Will Delgado, Jake Murie, Ryan Russo and Michael DeVito. Nick Mainiero is a freshman who will contribute.

“We have a lot of meets this year, which is exciting, and a lot of them (nine of the 13) are home meets,” Bennett said. “We have new starting blocks, and we’ve had a lot of upgrades in our pool. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of improvements in the team from their hard work.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News