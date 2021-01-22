 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland
0 comments

Vineland

VINELAND

Coach: Dan Russo

Last season’s record: 7-17

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Yamere Diggs, 5-8, Jr., G; Ryan Williams, 6-1, Sr., F; Justin Harper, 6-3, So., G; Azmir Kates, 6-1, So. G; Julius Holmes, 6-1, Sr, F; Josh Bennett. 6-2, Sr., F/C; Jacori Williams, 6-5, Sr., C; Antonio Gil, 5-9, Sr., G.

Outlook: The Fighting Clan return some talent, including Diggs, who averaged 17 points last season. Russo said the strength of the team will be excellent team chemistry and experience. Vineland looks to be competitive this season against its local rivals.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News