VINELAND
Coach: Dan Russo
Last season’s record: 7-17
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Yamere Diggs, 5-8, Jr., G; Ryan Williams, 6-1, Sr., F; Justin Harper, 6-3, So., G; Azmir Kates, 6-1, So. G; Julius Holmes, 6-1, Sr, F; Josh Bennett. 6-2, Sr., F/C; Jacori Williams, 6-5, Sr., C; Antonio Gil, 5-9, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Fighting Clan return some talent, including Diggs, who averaged 17 points last season. Russo said the strength of the team will be excellent team chemistry and experience. Vineland looks to be competitive this season against its local rivals.
