Vineland
Coach: Will Breese
Last season’s record: 12-2
2021-22 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Egypt Owens, 5-6, Jr., G; Skylar Fowlkes, 6-0, Jr., F; Samantha Jones, 5-5, Jr., G; Destiny Wallace, 5-6, So., F; Zaria Watkins, 5-5, Sr., F.
Outlook: Owens and Jones combine for a dynamic backcourt. Jones averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 steals last season. Owens averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. Fowlkes averaged 11.3 points and 12.7 rebounds.
