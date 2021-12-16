 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland
0 comments

Vineland

Vineland

Coach: Will Breese

Last season’s record: 12-2

2021-22 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Egypt Owens, 5-6, Jr., G; Skylar Fowlkes, 6-0, Jr., F; Samantha Jones, 5-5, Jr., G; Destiny Wallace, 5-6, So., F; Zaria Watkins, 5-5, Sr., F.

Outlook: Owens and Jones combine for a dynamic backcourt. Jones averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 steals last season. Owens averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. Fowlkes averaged 11.3 points and 12.7 rebounds.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News