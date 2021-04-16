 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland
0 comments

Vineland

Coach: Kyle Jones

2019 record: 13-9

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Jones, who has been a Vineland assistant for 18 years, takes over the program after the retirement of head coach John Malatesta. The Fighting Clan will rely on a deep pitching staff sparked by seniors Mehki Sanchez and Jordan Silvestre. Junior shortstop Alex Rodriguez and catcher/first baseman Enzo Descalzi will spark the offense.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News