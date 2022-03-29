 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland

Coach: Clifton Smith

2021 record: 0-14

Outlook: Most of the players are playing the sport for the first time, while the rest of the team are only in their second season. The numbers are low, as well. Midfielders Ricardo Torres and Cody Smith, defender Francis Reuss, attacker/midfielder Joseph Sieri and goalie Dakota Runkle are some of the players to watch for the Fighting Clan.

“Work hard and get better a little each day," Smith said.

