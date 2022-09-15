 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER | VINELAND 3, EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP 0

Vineland vs. Egg Harbor Township girls soccer

  • 0

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Vineland High School girls soccer team took control of a close game in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 3-0 on Thursday.

Angela Kaskabas scored the only goal of the first half, and Sophia Devito and Sicily Cucciniello each added a goal in the second half.

Vineland improved to 2-1 overall and in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division. The Eagles fell to 1-2 overall and in the division.

“We came out a little flat but picked it up at the end of the first half,” Vineland coach Leslie Garton said. “EHT is always a tough game for us and sometimes we’ve come out on the other end of this. Our passing game was strong. We really wanted it.”

Kaskabas looped one from the right side 10 yards out into the left corner of the net in the 37th minute. Cucciniello assisted.

People are also reading…

Vineland goalie Amber Turner made 10 saves for the second shutout of the season. Turner came out briefly in the second half after a collision and freshman goalie Lillian Lopez made one save.

“I feel like we came out really strong,” said Turner, a 17-year-old senior. “They had a lot of long, hard shots. That’s stressful but I stopped them.”

Kaskabas’ goal seemed to change the tempo of the game, but EHT had some chances to score.

Then Vineland made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute after a scramble in front of the EHT net. Devito scored a goal that went off a defender into the net. Ashlynn Newton assisted.

Cucciniello added an insurance goal with 17 minutes left.

+2 
091622-pac-spt-soccer-p1.jpg

Vinelan0d High School girls soccer coach Leslie Garton
+2 
091622-pac-spt-soccer-p2.jpg

Vineland High School girls soccer goalie Amber Turner
+2 
091622-pac-spt-soccer-p3.jpg

Vineland High Schooll girls soccer players Sicily Cucciniello, Angela Kaskabas

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News