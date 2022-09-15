Vineland vs. Egg Harbor Township girls soccer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Vineland High School girls soccer team took control of a close game in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 3-0 on Thursday.

Angela Kaskabas scored the only goal of the first half, and Sophia Devito and Sicily Cucciniello each added a goal in the second half.

Vineland improved to 2-1 overall and in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division. The Eagles fell to 1-2 overall and in the division.

“We came out a little flat but picked it up at the end of the first half,” Vineland coach Leslie Garton said. “EHT is always a tough game for us and sometimes we’ve come out on the other end of this. Our passing game was strong. We really wanted it.”

Kaskabas looped one from the right side 10 yards out into the left corner of the net in the 37th minute. Cucciniello assisted.

Vineland goalie Amber Turner made 10 saves for the second shutout of the season. Turner came out briefly in the second half after a collision and freshman goalie Lillian Lopez made one save.

“I feel like we came out really strong,” said Turner, a 17-year-old senior. “They had a lot of long, hard shots. That’s stressful but I stopped them.”

Kaskabas’ goal seemed to change the tempo of the game, but EHT had some chances to score.

Then Vineland made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute after a scramble in front of the EHT net. Devito scored a goal that went off a defender into the net. Ashlynn Newton assisted.

Cucciniello added an insurance goal with 17 minutes left.