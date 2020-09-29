Vineland to hold trick-or-treating on Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vineland officials on Monday said that they will hold “traditional” trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The evens, which will be in compliance with “current recognized COVID-19 mitigation protocols,” will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

“This includes wearing a face covering, staying six feet apart if traveling in groups, and carrying hand sanitizer,” according to the post. “Homeowners may also want to try creative ways of distributing the treats such as placing a decorated table on the porch with individual bags of candy, setting up yard displays with individual treat bags, or neighbors joining together to set up trunk-or-treat displays in their driveways for passing out candy.”

Also in the post, officials urges residents to make parties virtual this year, or consider gathering remotely to carve pumpkins.

Several South Jersey communities have already announced changes to their celebrations this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier this month, Ocean City officials and the Ocean City Exchange Club announced its annual Halloween Parade was canceled. Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said around the same time that his city’s Halloween Parade and Dance Party, scheduled for Oct. 16, has also been canceled because of COVID-19.

Most recently, Pleasantville officials said they will not host community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.