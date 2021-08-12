Vineland to feature of mix youth and experience

The Vineland High School football team will blend youth and experience this season.
“It’s a mixed bag,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “But they’re coming together and working hard.”
The youth comes from 6-foot, 190-pound freshman quarterback Daniel Russo, the son of coach Russo.
“He can throw, and he can run,” Russo said of his son. “He’s been playing football for a long time. He knows the game. He can process coverages. He knows what to do and what’s going on with our offense.”
The Fighting Clan is also young on the offensive and defensive lines. But sophomore linemen Patrick Gilbert (6-2, 290), Matt Flores (5-10, 210), Jameson Blanding (6-6, 250), and Darnell Herring (6-4, 310) have plenty of size and potential.
“We’re trying to fast track these kids to understand what it’s like to play varsity football,” Russo said. “I feel like we could really be good upfront.
James Hichens, a 6-3, 175-pound junior, is first-year football player and a promising wide receiver. Hichens has a vertical jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.
“He has good hands and great speed,” Russo said.
Vineland also has some experience at the skill positions in running back Anthony Arthur and wide receiver Braylon Blakely. Arthur rushed 79 times for 421 yards last season.
“I like where (Arthur) is at,” Russo said. “He’s worked hard in the offseason.”
As for other veterans, senior Ryan Fennal shifts from tight end to the offensive line.
On defense, Nazhi Tatem returns at linebacker. Arthur, Antwain Rivera and Daeshaun Winchester are back in the secondary. Tatem recovered two fumbles last season, and Rivera made 22 tackles. Winchester ran a 4.6 40-yard dash this summer.
“We always have some decent team speed,” Russo said. “We feel like we’ll be flying around to the ball.”
Russo said the Fighting Clan with its inexperience must be physically and mentally ready for the season.
“I like to say we have to be faster, stronger but smarter too,” he said. “W just have to play as a team. We’re going to have to good team chemistry. We have some good upperclassmen, some good skill-position players. I feel like this tam can have some success.”
Vineland
Coach: Dan Russo
League/group: West Jersey Football League American Division/South Jersey Group V
Last season’s record: 2-4
2021 prediction: Rebuilding – The Fighting Clan qualified for the playoffs from 2016-19.
Key players: Matt Flores, So., OL/DL, 5-10, 210; Patrick Gilbert, So., OL/DL, 6-2, 290; Jameson Blanding, So., OL/DL, 6-6, 250; Darnell Herring, So., OL/DL, 6-4, 310; Daniel Russo, Fr., QB, 6-0, 195; Anthony Arthur, Sr., RB/DB, 5-9, 190; Braylon Blakely, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 175; James Hitchens, Jr., WR, 6-3, 175; Nazhi Tatem, Sr., LB, 5-10, 200; Antwain Rivera, Sr., DB, 6-0, 200; Daeshaun Winchester, Sr., DB, 5-10, 175; Ryan Fennal, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 230; Derek Ockimey, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 230; Emmanuel Doivilus, So., DL, 6-5, 215.
