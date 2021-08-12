Vineland to feature of mix youth and experience

The Vineland High School football team will blend youth and experience this season.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “But they’re coming together and working hard.”

The youth comes from 6-foot, 190-pound freshman quarterback Daniel Russo, the son of coach Russo.

“He can throw, and he can run,” Russo said of his son. “He’s been playing football for a long time. He knows the game. He can process coverages. He knows what to do and what’s going on with our offense.”

The Fighting Clan is also young on the offensive and defensive lines. But sophomore linemen Patrick Gilbert (6-2, 290), Matt Flores (5-10, 210), Jameson Blanding (6-6, 250), and Darnell Herring (6-4, 310) have plenty of size and potential.

“We’re trying to fast track these kids to understand what it’s like to play varsity football,” Russo said. “I feel like we could really be good upfront.

James Hichens, a 6-3, 175-pound junior, is first-year football player and a promising wide receiver. Hichens has a vertical jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.

“He has good hands and great speed,” Russo said.