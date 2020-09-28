 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland to allow traditional door-to-door Trick-or-Treating
0 comments

Vineland to allow traditional door-to-door Trick-or-Treating

Only $5 for 5 months
102519_nws_ocparade (copy)
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Vineland will hold traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in compliance with current recognized COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

This includes encouraging participants to wear a face covering, staying six feet apart if traveling in groups, and carrying hand sanitizer, according to a release from the city. 

Homeowners may also want to try creative ways of distributing the treats such as placing a decorated table on the porch with individual bags of candy, setting up yard displays with individual treat bags, or neighbors joining together to set up trunk-or-treat displays in their driveways for passing out candy, according to a release from the city. 

If individuals are planning a Halloween-themed party for friends and family, make it virtual this year, or consider gathering remotely to decorate and carve pumpkins, according to a release from the city. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News