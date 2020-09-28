Vineland to allow traditional door-to-door Trick-or-Treating

Vineland will hold traditional Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in compliance with current recognized COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

This includes encouraging participants to wear a face covering, staying six feet apart if traveling in groups, and carrying hand sanitizer, according to a release from the city.

Homeowners may also want to try creative ways of distributing the treats such as placing a decorated table on the porch with individual bags of candy, setting up yard displays with individual treat bags, or neighbors joining together to set up trunk-or-treat displays in their driveways for passing out candy, according to a release from the city.

If individuals are planning a Halloween-themed party for friends and family, make it virtual this year, or consider gathering remotely to decorate and carve pumpkins, according to a release from the city.