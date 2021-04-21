 Skip to main content
Vineland softball 20, Buena Regional 14
Vineland softball 20, Buena Regional 14

Vineland outlasted Buena in 10 innings. Madison Cantoni went 5 for 7 with four doubles and five RBIs for the Fighting Clan (1-0). Kendal Bryant was 4 for 6 with four RBIs for Buena (0-1).

Vineland 242 200 112 6 – 20 20 3

Buena 100 502 312 0 – 14 19 8

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
