Vineland renames street for Puerto Ricans, LPGA enters final day at Seaview and more
Vineland renames street for Puerto Ricans, LPGA enters final day at Seaview and more

Puerto Rico Way renaming in Vineland

The new sign on West Montrose Street reads ‘Puerto Rico Way,’ followed by a Spanish portion that translates to ‘The Island of Enchantment.’

Vineland honors Puerto Rican heritage with street renaming: Since 1947, the area around the former West Montrose Street has been a go-to spot for Puerto Ricans looking to settle, city officials said.

Stockton releases rescued terrapins: Stockton University’s Terrapin Conservation Project released the last of the year’s rescued diamondback terrapins Friday at a saltmarsh site. Those released included turtles that had been rescued and rehabilitated, as well as hatchlings from salvaged terrapin eggs.

Camden diocese left two-thirds of claims filed with sex abuse victim fund unpaid as it sought bankruptcy protection: Now, 141 people who were encouraged by Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan to come forward and recount their trauma for fund administrators last year must join a line of other creditors to jostle in court over a limited pot of money.

Mel Reid leads into ShopRite LPGA Classic final round: Reid shot a 5-under 66 for a 54-hole total of 15-under 198 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

Mainland holds off Egg Harbor Township to win football opener: Sam Epstein returned a botched snap on an Egg Harbor Township punt attempt late in the second to help lead the Mustangs to a 13-6 victory over EHT.

Egg Harbor Township quarterback Christian Rando looks for an open receiver Saturday vs. Mainland Regional.

