Vineland renames street for Puerto Ricans, LPGA enters final day at Seaview and more

Vineland honors Puerto Rican heritage with street renaming: Since 1947, the area around the former West Montrose Street has been a go-to spot for Puerto Ricans looking to settle, city officials said.

Stockton releases rescued terrapins: Stockton University’s Terrapin Conservation Project released the last of the year’s rescued diamondback terrapins Friday at a saltmarsh site. Those released included turtles that had been rescued and rehabilitated, as well as hatchlings from salvaged terrapin eggs.