Vineland renames street for Puerto Ricans, LPGA enters final day at Seaview and more

Vineland honors Puerto Rican heritage with street renaming: Since 1947, the area around the former West Montrose Street has been a go-to spot for Puerto Ricans looking to settle, city officials said.
Stockton releases rescued terrapins: Stockton University’s Terrapin Conservation Project released the last of the year’s rescued diamondback terrapins Friday at a saltmarsh site. Those released included turtles that had been rescued and rehabilitated, as well as hatchlings from salvaged terrapin eggs.
Camden diocese left two-thirds of claims filed with sex abuse victim fund unpaid as it sought bankruptcy protection: Now, 141 people who were encouraged by Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan to come forward and recount their trauma for fund administrators last year must join a line of other creditors to jostle in court over a limited pot of money.
Mel Reid leads into ShopRite LPGA Classic final round: Reid shot a 5-under 66 for a 54-hole total of 15-under 198 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
Mainland holds off Egg Harbor Township to win football opener: Sam Epstein returned a botched snap on an Egg Harbor Township punt attempt late in the second to help lead the Mustangs to a 13-6 victory over EHT.
